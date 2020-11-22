Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Maserati near Uptown, Houston Police says
HOUSTON - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 22, around 4 a.m.
Houston Police and Fire responded to the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue and located a motorcyclist who had been ejected off their bike after colliding with a Maserati.
The rider, a male victim, was pronounced dead at scene
Police say the Maserati struck the motorcyclist after entering the roadway.
Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and are currently investigating.