Off-duty Harris County deputy dies in crash at Aldine Westfield, Ciderwood
HOUSTON - A Harris County deputy died in an off-duty crash on Wednesday morning, the sheriff says.
What we know:
The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at Aldine Westfield Road and Ciderwood Drive in north Harris County.
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the man who died as an off-duty deputy.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the crash unfolded.
The deputy who died in the crash has not been identified.
What's next:
The constable’s office is handling the investigation of the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.