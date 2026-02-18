The Brief A motorcyclist died in a crash in north Harris County early Wednesday morning. The sheriff identified him as an off-duty deputy. The crash remains under investigation.



A Harris County deputy died in an off-duty crash on Wednesday morning, the sheriff says.

What we know:

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at Aldine Westfield Road and Ciderwood Drive in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the man who died as an off-duty deputy.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the crash unfolded.

The deputy who died in the crash has not been identified.

What's next:

The constable’s office is handling the investigation of the crash.