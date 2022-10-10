Motorcycle officer involved in crash in Fort Bend County

A motorcycle officer was involved in a crash in Fort Bend County on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. near FM 521 and McHard Road.

The sheriff’s office says units were already in the area working at the scene of a separate crash when they got reports that a motorcycle unit and a car were involved in a crash.

Authorities investigate a crash involving a motorcycle unit on FM 521.

EMS responded to the scene. The motorcycle officer’s injuries are reportedly believed to be non-threatening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.