Motorcycle rider goes over edge of I-45 flyover in north Houston

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after going over the side of the North Freeway flyover in Greenspoint on Wednesday night.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were notified about a motorcycle accident in north Houston around 11 p.m.

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens said officials believe there was a road rage incident between a motorcycle rider in his 20s and an SUV at North Sam Houston Parkway and northbound I-45.

It's not clear what happened, but the motorcycle rider went over the edge of the freeway at the flyover and fell hundreds of feer below into a grassy area, Lt. Willkens said. The SUV drove off.

The rider was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition during surgery. Lt. Willkens states it looks like he will survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed what led to the road rage incident between the two vehicles.

The driver of the SUV is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division.