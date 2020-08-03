Mother shot and killed during home invasion in Baytown

Police say a mother was shot and killed during a home invasion in Baytown.

Authorities responded to a report of a home invasion around 1:45 a.m. Monday on Alabama Street near Kentucky Street.

Police say four males forced their way into the home and confronted two teens.

According to authorities, there was an altercation between the teens and the males who forced entry.

Police say the parents came and confronted the four males. The 40-year-old mother was shot and killed.

Police are searching for the suspects. They were described as wearing all black clothing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.