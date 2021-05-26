Mother pleads for hit-and-run driver who killed her son to come forward

After celebrating Mother's Day, Jamail Harris told his mother he loved her before he left to meet up with friends.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Those were the last words Rosie Harris ever heard from her son.

Around 9:30 p.m. Houston Police say Jamail was on his motorcycle when he crashed into a white Chevrolet pick-up truck near 288 and Holly Hall in south Houston.

The driver of the truck did not stop.

Rosie has spent every day since praying the driver of the driver will turn his or herself in.

"Because you just don't kill somebody and not have a conscience to stop and see if they are okay," she said emotionally.

She also hopes someone will provide Houston Police with information on the driver. So far, she says, they do not have leads.

"If anybody has seen a truck or SUV that was dented up in the front, I'd love from them to report [it]. Call the police or the detective and let them know so they can go check it out," she added.

If you know any information that can help police find that driver, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).



Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP