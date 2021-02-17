Mother of 5 killed after kids find gun in her purse

article

A North Carolina mother of 5 was accidentally shot and killed in her apartment when one of her young children found her handgun in her purse.

Gabriel Alexis Henderson, 25, was found dead in the back bedroom of her Cornelius apartment just before 7 p.m. on Monday.



Henderson and her five children were the only ones inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.



Police found a small semi-automatic handgun on the bed in the bedroom where she was found.

Four of the children were in the room at the time of the shooting and detectives believe they found the gun inside their mother's purse and 'inadvertently' shot her, as well as the youngest child.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The oldest child was in the living room, away from the others, at the time.

The youngest child was rushed to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.



Police said they would not release more information due to the ages of the children.