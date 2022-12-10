article

Authorities say a mother of two young children died late Friday night after an SUV driver accidentally hit her with their car in north Harris County.

It happened just before midnight when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to the 500 block of Rankin Rd. in the Greater Greenspoint area. That's where responding officers found an unidentified woman in the street hit by an SUV. She was rushed to a hospital, where officials said she died from her injuries.

Preliminary details are the woman along with her husband and two young children, one between 8-10-years-old and the other 1 or 2-years-old, were walking on the shoulder, heading westbound. Investigators said the mother stepped out onto the roadway for unknown reasons and was hit by an oncoming SUV going in the same direction they were.

The driver stopped shortly afterward and officials said did not show signs of intoxication and was cooperating with the investigation, so no charges are expected to be filed.

Deputies said the children were not harmed, but their father was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No additional information was released, as of this writing.