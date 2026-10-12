Mother demands justice after 17-year-old son shot, killed inside northeast Harris County apartment

The Brief A mother is demanding answers after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed inside an apartment in northeast Harris County Sunday evening. Authorities say Malik’s father reported seeing two Black males wearing dark hoodies standing at the apartment door before they ran away. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and searching for the suspects.



A mother is demanding answers after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed inside an apartment in northeast Harris County Sunday evening.

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Malik Williams, who was shot inside an apartment along North Sam Houston Parkway East near Vickery Drive, located near the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Malik’s mother, Raina Dudley, says she is heartbroken after receiving the devastating news that her son had been killed.

What they're saying:

"The first thing, when it came to my head and knowing that my baby been shot, I broke down right then and there," Dudley said. "We just want to know what happened, why it happened, what was the reason."

Dudley described Malik as a funny, silly teenager who could light up a room and always made others laugh. She says he was not the type of child to get into trouble and cannot understand why someone would want to hurt him.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dudley says Malik was staying at his father’s apartment when he was shot inside the living room. His father, his father’s girlfriend and her daughter were also inside the apartment at the time.

According to Dudley, she was told Malik had stepped outside the apartment before returning about 20 minutes later.

"They said Malik came running in the house, the dudes came running into the house behind Malik and shot him," Dudley said.

She says she was told her son pleaded for his life before he was shot in the head.

"My baby died in the front room," Dudley said.

Investigators say Malik’s father reported seeing two Black males wearing dark hoodies standing at the apartment door before they ran away.

Authorities have not released a detailed description of the suspects, and no arrests have been announced.

Homicide detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In the meantime, Malik’s family is planning a balloon release at 5 P.M. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5300 N. Sam Houston Parkway East to honor his life as they continue pushing for answers and justice.