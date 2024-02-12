Beaumont Police are investigating a missing person report after a mother and her child were discovered dead in a car.

Police said on Feb.10 around 2:55 p.m., a man reported a 26-year-old mother, Briana Monroe, and her 1-year-old son missing.

The man told police Monroe sent a text stating she wanted to hurt herself and her child.

Soon after, the man reached out to her family members and they could not contact her.

Police said based on her family's information, they treated the situation as a critical missing report.

Monroe's family found her and her child inside a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta in the 800 block of Landis,

After investigating the scene, police determined that both the mother and her child, Giavon, had died.

The Beaumont Police Department is still investigating the death and speaking to her family.