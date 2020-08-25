Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Galveston County, Polk County, Southern Liberty County
5
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Southern Liberty County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:45 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:30 AM CDT, Cherokee County

Most residents heed mandatory evacuation in Port Arthur

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Most residents heed mandatory evacuation in Port Arthur

It looks like most Port Arthur residents heeded the mayor's advice and evacuated the city of about 60,000.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - It looks like most Port Arthur residents heeded the mayor's advice and evacuated the city of about 60,000.

"Just head north far west just get out of town," said Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie.

TRACK STORMS ACROSS THE GULF ON OUR TROPICAL WEATHER PAGE

"I think Laura is going to be really tough on us," said city worker Abe Keller.

Almost all of the city's businesses are closed and traffic is almost nonexistent.

"Please citizens if you're still here, move," Mayor Bartie pleaded.

Residents with no place to go or a way to get out caught busses to shelters bound for Walker County.

RELATED: LIST: Evacuations ordered in these SE Texas counties and cities

"We're providing the basic needs transportation to get out of the city at a time that's not safe to be in the city," Bartie said.

"We want animals left behind to have an alternative site to go to for safety," said Jaynish Patel a volunteer with Houston PetSet.

Non-profit Houston PetSet was in Port Arthur to help clear the city's animal shelter.

"It's all about saving the animals taking care of them getting them out of harm's way," said Houston PetSet volunteer Sid Shackleford.

Like most hurricanes, there will be some here who opt to ride it out.

The mayor warns that after noon on Wednesday you won't get an answer when you call 911.