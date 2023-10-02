A new report predicts that Texas will be the most populated U.S. state by the next century.

According to the study by moveBuddha, Texas – which is currently the second-most populous state – will surpass California with the most residents.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas’s population in 2022 was 30,029,572. The study by moveBuddha predicts that the state’s population will see a 213.8% increase to nearly 96 million residents by 2100.

The study predicts that California, currently the most populous state, will actually move down to the #3 spot.

Florida, currently the third most populous state, is predicted to move up to the #2 spot, according to the report.

Two other states in the South are predicted to move into the Top 5. According to the study, Georgia is expected to be the fourth most populous, and North Carolina is expected to be the fifth most populous.

The study determined the ranking by examining U.S. Census Bureau data and calculating growth rates.

In a study earlier this year, moveBuddha also predicted the most populous cities by 2100, with Dallas, Houston and Austin in the Top 3.

