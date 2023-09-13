Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, in partnership with the Arab American Culture and Community Center and the Moroccan Society of Houston, announced a donation drive to aid Morocco's population affected by the devastating earthquake.

The initiative will be held on Sept 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and seeks to collect crucial supplies for those impacted by the recent seismic event.

"Our hearts are with the people of Morocco. As residents of Houston, we recognize the significance of solidarity in times of adversity, and we stand ready to provide support and resources," Mayor Turner stated.

The donation drive's primary goal is to gather essential items that will provide substantial assistance to those dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake. These necessary items include tents, blankets, thermos bottles, hygiene kits, socks, shoes, first aid kits, and flashlights.

To facilitate contributions to this humanitarian effort, two convenient drop-off locations have been established:

Arab American Cultural and Community Center 10555 Stancliff Rd. Houston, Texas 77099

Warehouse 8500 Market St. Suite #A Houston, Texas 77029

Donors are encouraged to bring any of the specified items (new, boxed items only) to either of these locations during the designated hours on September 16th and 17th.