Spring food truck operators try to rebuild months after being hti by alleged drunk driver

The Brief The chef behind the popular "More Than Pasta" food truck has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity. A head-on wreck, caused by a suspected drunk driver, severely damaged the food truck. Despite acknowledging fault, the driver's insurance company has impounded the food truck and is dragging its feet to pay the claim.



Months after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a catering company's trailer, two co-owners are struggling to get back on their feet and shift their focus back on fundraising for others.

"More Than Pasta"

The backstory:

Chef Steve Smith first caught people's attention by streaming from his catering kitchen, and using the platform to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for various charities, like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Just over two years ago, Michael Bateman became a partner with Smith, buying a food truck and taking the food-production on the road with their business, "More Than Pasta."

Struggles to recover from crash

What we know:

In May, while returning from an event in Magnolia, the pair were hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver. The truck and its tens of thousands of dollars worth of kitchen equipment were left unusable.

In the aftermath, the driver's insurance company, Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company, acknowledged their driver was responsible. Smith says a company rep told him, "We'll see you in court, because we don't have any money to pay you."

Since then, Smith and Bateman have been unable to move forward, as months' worth of contracted business has dried up, since they have no way to cook and serve their food.

While they battle with the insurance company, they are renovating an old pop-up camper into a mobile desert stand that will bring a few dollars in and keep their name in the public eye.

What you can do:

Supporters started a GoFundMe campaign for the pair. As of Friday evening, it had collected almost $10,5000.

‘You keep going. You can’t stop'

What they're saying:

"We are very lucky to be alive from a head-on, nighttime drunk-driving collision, but we just had so much loss from it. It's really overwhelming," says Smith, of the wreck. "Everybody was really starting to like everything, and then it's just taken from you in that one moment. We're just left with, 'What are we going to do?' ...'How are we going to not lose the house?"

"How can you stop when you have people who have done things like the GoFundMe to help," asks Bateman, "You keep going. You can't stop. There are still kids who have cancer, so you can't stop; so you have to figure out a way."