More people making extra money selling items online during pandemic

Since the pandemic began, more people have been making extra money selling items they no longer need on online platforms, such as Poshmark, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace.

Some entrepreneurs are even starting their own e-commerce businesses.

The Courier reports that the industry called re-commerce is up 18%.

"I love the making a little extra money part, but I like to decorate using the money. So I'll sell some things and then refresh my home," said Jessica Nickerson.

The Dallas mom who writes the blog 'househomemade' says she sells her family's old toys and furniture on Facebook Marketplace.

"It's really easy. You just upload a couple pictures and choose a price and give as much detail as possible, like where are you located, and what this product is, and sell it quickly, usually within a couple hours," said Nickerson.

Facebook Marketplace founder Deb Liu says the contactless Porch Pick-up feature has helped people avoid spreading COVID-19 while selling things like desks and lamps while working and schooling from home.

"You can mark, "I'm going to leave this out on my porch, or leave it out in this location," and send someone the location, and they can take a look at it and decide whether they want to buy it," explained Liu.

More entrepreneurs are using online platforms to sell their products, too.

"We met the folks who built bluebird houses," said Liu, referring to Rudolph's Bluebird Houses. "It was a gentleman who lost his wife and he built bluebird houses as a way to honor his late wife. Now they've met people all over th world who now have bluebird houses as a memory to those they've lost to cancer."

Nickerson says she'll sometimes re-sell items she bought secondhand.

"A lot of times, I can get more than what I originally paid for it, depending on what it is. But a kind of guage is to look and see what other people are selling for," she says of setting prices.

The key to a successful sale, they say, is to take good pictures of the item, free of clutter.

"People shop with their eyes, so make sure it looks good. Second is make sure your description and title are good because a lot of people also search for a product," suggested Liu.

If you're meeting a buyer or seller in person, choose a well-lit, public place and take someone with you for safety.

Online buying/selling platforms include Vestiaire Collective, The RealReal, Tradesy, Poshmark, ThredUP, Vinted.

