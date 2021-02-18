More METRO services to resume on Friday

article

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has announced that additional services will resume on Friday following the winter storm that impacted the Houston area.

According to a release, as the routes resume service, customers should prepare for possible delays and detours due to road conditions.

Here are the services that are resuming:

- Local Bus Routes: All local routes will operate according to their regular schedules.

- METRORail: A combination of rail and bus shuttle service will operate on the Red, Purple and Green lines.

- METROLife: Customers should contact METROLift Reservation and Dispatch centers to schedule their rides.

Park and Ride routes, HOT/ HOV lanes, and the METRO RideStore will remain closed. These services will resume on Monday, Feb. 22.

METRO Customer Service call center is open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily and can be reached at 713-635-4000.

Riders are asked to monitor METRO's Twitter and Facebook pages for timely information regarding transit service. They can access route information through METRO's service alerts system. Additionally, customers are reminded to use caution as icy and hazardous conditions may persist at some METRO facilities and bus stops.