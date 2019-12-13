More men are undergoing treatments to look younger, lose weight

Women often turn to medical spas to enhance their looks, but now more and more men are catching onto the trend.

We caught up with a local businessman who says it helps him feel better and be more competitive in the workplace.

Scott Kramer got unexpected motivation, that has him making serious life changes.

"I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas on my 59th birthday and my friend said, 'Scott, I doubt you're going to make it to 65.' That was an ah-ha moment right there and I didn't know what to do," says Scott.

He turned to experts at Renew Body Contouring & Med Spa in Houston, in his quest for answers.

They helped tone his body by freezing his fat, but suggested he begin a weight loss journey next door at a workout studio called Hypoxi Houston.

Hypoxi has a neoprene suit that creates compression around a client's body.

"It's lined with about 200 alternating suction cups and responsible for increased blood flow towards fatty tissue to target," said Caroline Marache, owner of Hypoxi. "The more blood flow in fatty tissue, the more we're able to get it to burn."

The suction cups inflate and deflate every 15 seconds to target stomach fat and love handles.

A 30-minute session could increase blood flow by 70% and possibly create a six-hour fat-burning session.

"That's a long time, so it's important that the client doesn't have sugars, carbs [following the treatment that day], and we work with the clients one-on-one to make sure they follow up nutritionally," explains Marache.

She says most patients lose a clothing size a month. Scott says it's working for him.

"I've been doing this a year and a half and I've gone from 315 pounds with an XL suit that I could barely get into down to 245 pounds into this suit [a large] that is now actually big on me! As simple as it sounds, this system works," exclaims Scott.

As the weight started falling off, Scott headed back to Renew Body Contouring to tighten it all up. There he started with CoolSculpting, then went into skin tightening, facials and threads.

"It's like Pandora's Box has been opened up - guys want to hide it from their buddies, I think non-surgical has become more prominent," explains Katina Kearns, Owner of Renew.

"Since I lost that weight, had a lot of droopy skin, areas that were not full anymore, so I had some Sculptra, inject it in to get fullness, Restalyne to fill-in lines... what I did recently was threads. They go in, just 10 minutes ago - pull your skin tight. I had droopy, saggy skin pockets, they pulled it tight, pulling it," says Scott.

More men than ever are working toward a more youthful look.

"We've had an increase of 40% in the male population of guys wanting to look younger. If I had to attribute it to something, I'd say some are divorced and wanting to get back on the market again, some are more business professionals, finding a lot of competition with younger guys coming up the ladder and don't want to look tired or look like they're working too hard, they want to keep up with everybody,” says Katrina.

Katrina works with Dr. Brandon Roberts, who says most men want to "play it safe" when it comes to treatments.

"There is definitely a stigma in terms of what's acceptable. I think the non-surgical techniques offer less downtime and that's crucial so they can do things, have it done and get back and don't see something out of the ordinary," says Dr. Roberts.

"Most guys are in and out in an hour with minimal bruising. Men are more sensitive to pain, so we have great numbing cream," laughs Katina.

We asked Scott what his friend says now, who questioned his health a few years ago. "He's blown away and says what the heck did you do? I just say, I'm making stuff for the better," smiles Scott.