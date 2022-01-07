Montrose Market Place offering vendors free set up during January

It’s a brand-new year and many people are deciding to go for it and start their own business, pushing the products they have so much passion for.



There’s an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to utilize the historic intersection at Westheimer and Montrose to sell their products at the Montrose Market Place.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



If you love what you do and can have your business under a tent or on a table, they want you to be a part of it.



The real estate developer that purchased the property won’t be building on the lot for a couple of years and wanted to utilize the space.



They have three acres of space and can have as many vendors as the space will allow. Their goal is to have market life be a way of life.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



They are also planning on bringing in container stores so vendors may utilize those as well. They are currently open Wednesday through Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. & Night markets on select Saturdays.



They’re so excited to get vendors on board that during the month of January, you can set up absolutely free from Wednesday through Friday. After that, prices begin between $20-$40 per set up depending on the day.



More info can be found by clicking here.

