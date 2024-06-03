Montrose crime: Stranger brutally attacks 57-year-old man walking dog after taunting him

The attack happened on April 6 at West Gray and Waugh at 11:15 a.m.

Greg Audel was doing something he'd done daily for years, walking his dog, Floyd.

"I was walking down Pierce towards Waugh, and I noticed him in this corner. I know a lot of the homeless people here, that's why I think he wasn't homeless," Greg said.

"This was about violence, pure violence. He didn't take anything, he didn't ask for anything. He just wanted to hurt me."

Suddenly the man was standing next to Greg.

"He said you want to get beat up today?" Greg said.

Before he could say anything, Greg says the man punched him in the face,

"When he hit me in the head, I don't have much balance, that's why I walk with a cane. I ended up on my back, and he straddled me," he said. "He hit me right in the temple and my nose, he was really focusing on right here."

The man ran off through the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank. It's not known if he was captured on surveillance video.

"The story is there was one bad guy and five heroes," Greg said. "They did not need to stop. These people saved my life. That guy would not have stopped punching me until something catastrophic happened."

What does he think about five strangers stopping to come to his aid?

"I think that's really who we are," Greg said. "I don't think it's a Houston thing. I think it's a people thing. I think most people would help. If someone doesn't, they need to have a long hard look at themselves."

If you know anything about the suspect or can identify him by the composite drawing, call HPD's Major Assaults (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers (713) 222-TIPS.