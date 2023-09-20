Houston City Council approved a plan to provide $2.66 million toward getting the lights on the Montrose bridges shining over the Southwest Freeway again.

The ordinance was passed in the council meeting on Wednesday morning.

According to the agenda item, the ordinance calls for an agreement between the Houston First Corporation and the City of Houston to repair or replace the decorative lighting on the bridges.

According to the agreement, the City will fund two-thirds of the estimated $4 million cost for the design and construction of the project, and the Houston First Corporation will be responsible for other project costs and the next 10 years of maintenance.

The bridge lights – when functioning– were often lit up in different colors to celebrate holidays and other big events in the city.