Montgomery County: Two found dead in mobile home fire near Montgomery, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a burning mobile home, according to Montgomery County Fire officials.
Montgomery-area fire under investigation
What we know:
The fire was reported in the Hidden Forest subdivision north of Montgomery.
According to the County Fire Marshal's Office, Montgomery firefighters were called to the scene and were able to control the fire within minutes.
Crews reportedly found two bodies at the scene.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The decedents haven't been identified at this time. Officials say they believe the two lived at the mobile home.
The Source: Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office