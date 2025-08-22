Montgomery County: Two found dead in mobile home fire near Montgomery, officials say

The Brief Investigators were called to the Hidden Forest subdivision on Friday morning. Montgomery firefighters found two bodies inside the mobile home. The fire was reportedly put out within minutes.



An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a burning mobile home, according to Montgomery County Fire officials.

Montgomery-area fire under investigation

What we know:

The fire was reported in the Hidden Forest subdivision north of Montgomery.

According to the County Fire Marshal's Office, Montgomery firefighters were called to the scene and were able to control the fire within minutes.

Crews reportedly found two bodies at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The decedents haven't been identified at this time. Officials say they believe the two lived at the mobile home.