Detention officer accused of sexual intercourse with inmate gets 2 years in TDCJ

A detention officer who was accused of having sexual intercourse with a Montgomery County Jail inmate and giving her a vape in return has been sentenced.

Oscar Javier Vazquez, who was charged with civil rights person in custody violate/sexual, has been sentenced to two years in TDCJ. He is also required to permanently surrender his TCOLE license.

Detention officer charged

The backstory:

Vazquez, who was a detention officer at the Montgomery County Jail, was charged in February for an incident a few weeks before.

According to court documents, someone reported that Vazquez had sexual intercourse with a female inmate in the shower area of a cell block. A few weeks later, Vazquez was alleged to have given the inmate a vape in exchange.

The female inmate initially denied that any of that happened. However, court documents state that in a second interview, she told investigators that she had consensual sexual intercourse with Vazquez and was given the vape in exchange several weeks later.

Court documents state that she originally didn’t want to speak due to fear of retaliation and that she believed Vazquez was helping her with her case and helping her get released.