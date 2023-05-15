Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
18
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:41 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:08 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:43 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:43 PM CDT until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:33 PM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:28 PM CDT until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Washington County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Walker County, Washington County

Montgomery County train derailment: 31 cars carrying limestone rock derail near Dacus

By
Published 
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

Several agencies have responded to the scene of a train derailment in northwest Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, there was a 31-car derailment in Dacus near North Log Cabin Road and FM 1486.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

MCOHSEM officials say the cars were loaded with limestone rock, and there are no reports of hazardous or dangerous materials that would pose a threat to the community.

There are no reports of injuries. There are no road closures in place at this time.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioners Office, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Montgomery Fire Department (ESD #2) are also at the scene.