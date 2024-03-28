The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man and a woman were found shot to death at a Montgomery-area home on Wednesday night, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 25900 block of Avenue C for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. and found the two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation indicates that family members had tried to get in contact with the residents but got no response, authorities say. That led to the welfare check.

The sheriff’s office identified the two people who died as Stacy Wright, 62, and Cathryn Wright, 61.

Detectives with the Homicide and Violent Crimes Division and crime scene investigators are investigating.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, but they say they believe it was an isolated incident that only involved the two people who died.

"This is a heartbreaking event, and our sincerest condolences go out to the families involved," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.