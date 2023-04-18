article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning for its citizens regarding a telephone scam that's been affecting the county.

According to a release, scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The scam caller says the citizen has an outstanding fine, or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don't pay a fine.

That's when, officials said, the citizen is instructed to purchase a cashier's check at a certain location and call back to get the warrant dismissed.

Officials say anyone who receives this type of call is encouraged to ignore them. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will not call to advise you of your fine or infraction, nor have you make restitution in this manner. All fines are administered and paid through the appropriate court.

Officials also provided some tips to ensure you don't become a victim of these types of scams:

- Be wary if you are being asked to act immediately. Scammers typically try to push you into action before you have time to think.

- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office never calls or emails citizens to advise them of warrants.

- Never wire money, purchase a cashier’s check, or use a prepaid debit card when told to do so by a person that you do not know.

- To ensure you are truly speaking to a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, you should hang up and contact the main number directly, 936-760-5800 option 3 and then ask to speak to the law enforcement officer who called you.

- If you have questions or concerns regarding telephone calls placed to you on behalf of any government agency soliciting money, in any form, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line, 936-760-5800.