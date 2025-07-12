Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County officials seek public's help finding teen missing since Tuesday

Published  July 12, 2025 9:01pm CDT
Spring
Kylond Cutwright

The Brief

    • 15-year-old Kylond Cutwright has been missing from his Spring home since Tuesday.
    • He was last seen in the Imperial Oaks subdivision in Spring, Texas.
    • Anyone with info can contact Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office at (281) 364-4211.

SPRING, Texas - A 15-year-old has been missing from his Spring home since Tuesday, the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office says.

Spring teen reported missing

What we know:

Kylond Cutwright was last seen at his home in the Imperial Oaks subdivision in Spring, Texas. 

Cutwright is described as a black male, 5'6", about 165 pounds with a slender build and brown eyes. 

Cutwright does not have any known mental health issues, the constable's office said.

What we don't know:

No clothing description was given.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Cutwright's whereabouts can contact the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office at (281) 364-4211, or dispatch at (936) 760-5800.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office.

