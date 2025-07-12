Montgomery County officials seek public's help finding teen missing since Tuesday

article

The Brief 15-year-old Kylond Cutwright has been missing from his Spring home since Tuesday. He was last seen in the Imperial Oaks subdivision in Spring, Texas. Anyone with info can contact Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office at (281) 364-4211.



A 15-year-old has been missing from his Spring home since Tuesday, the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office says.

Spring teen reported missing

What we know:

Kylond Cutwright was last seen at his home in the Imperial Oaks subdivision in Spring, Texas.

Cutwright is described as a black male, 5'6", about 165 pounds with a slender build and brown eyes.

Cutwright does not have any known mental health issues, the constable's office said.

What we don't know:

No clothing description was given.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Cutwright's whereabouts can contact the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office at (281) 364-4211, or dispatch at (936) 760-5800.