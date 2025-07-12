Montgomery County officials seek public's help finding teen missing since Tuesday
SPRING, Texas - A 15-year-old has been missing from his Spring home since Tuesday, the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office says.
Spring teen reported missing
What we know:
Kylond Cutwright was last seen at his home in the Imperial Oaks subdivision in Spring, Texas.
Cutwright is described as a black male, 5'6", about 165 pounds with a slender build and brown eyes.
Cutwright does not have any known mental health issues, the constable's office said.
What we don't know:
No clothing description was given.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Cutwright's whereabouts can contact the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office at (281) 364-4211, or dispatch at (936) 760-5800.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office.