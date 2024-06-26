Two inmates in Montgomery County have been sentenced for their involvement in the assault of a detention officer at the Joe Corley Processing Center in Conroe, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Juan Ausencio, 24, of Spring Branch, and Adin Delgado-Perdomo, 39, of Honduras, both pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2023. Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane imposed a 30-month prison term on Ausencio, which will run concurrently with his existing 285-month sentence for carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and destruction of federal property. Delgado-Perdomo was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, also to run concurrently with his 70-month sentence for unlawfully re-entering the United States as a convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Sept. 15, 2022, an officer was attempting to clear a bar of soap stuffed into the locking mechanism of the dorm door when he was attacked. Several inmates in the same dorm at the Joe Corley Processing Center intentionally assaulted the detention officer. He received multiple punches and kicks, resulting in cuts, bruises, swelling, a bloody nose and mouth, and a concussion, officials say.

Corrections officers who witnessed the incident identified the inmates involved.

Ausencio will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison term while Delgado-Perdomo is expected to face removal proceedings after serving his sentence as he is not a U.S. citizen.

"We have a duty to protect those who supervise and secure violent offenders. These documented gang members attempted to thwart security measures in the facility and then ganged up on the detention officer when he attempted to undo their handiwork.," said Hamdani. "These prosecutions demonstrate that my office will seek justice when inmates decide to violently attack detention officers."

Earlier this year, three other individuals received sentences for their roles in the assault. Edwin Paz-Cuevas, 23, of Honduras, and Houston residents Victor Enrique Orellana, 36, and Juan Alberto Viera, 32, are among those who will remain in custody.