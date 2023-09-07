Montgomery County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a neighborhood.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the 40000 block of Goldeneye Place after receiving a call about an assault with a firearm. According to the caller, a neighbor he knew and alleged to have mental health issues approached him in his front yard.

The two got into an altercation and the homeowner shot the neighbor, officials say.

Authorities report the neighbor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents who live in the 40000 block of Goldeneye Place in the Audubon subdivision will not be able to access their residence for a couple of hours, MCSO says.

Authorities ask parents who have a child or children who ride the bus and live in the subdivision area to meet the school bus at Bay Warbler Way in North Herron Heights.

There is no threat to the public and there is an ongoing investigation, according to officials.