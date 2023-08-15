Montgomery County fire: Resident starts illegal trash fire, homes damaged in fire

One Magnolia resident received citations for starting a fire that caused damage in Montgomery County.

Around 4:30 p.m., Magnolia Fire Department said an outside fire had spread to mobile homes and several other properties in Timberloch Estates in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office, a resident lit an illegal trash fire that spread quickly out of control.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of Magnolia Fire Department via Facebook

The fire damaged two homes and burned through yards around a dozen others, says MCFMO.

Magnolia firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 5 p.m. with the help of mutual aid partners. At least nine homes were saved due to their actions, MCFMO said.

The resident received citations for burning trash in a subdivision and reckless damage. According to MCFMO, both citations are year-round violations of Texas law regardless of whether or not a burn ban is in effect.