Montgomery County Detention Officer arrested, resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

A six-year veteran of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and resigned following allegations of improper sexual activity with an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail.

What we know:

Detention Officer Oscar Vasquez was the subject of a criminal investigation initiated by the Sheriff’s Office on February 21 after allegations surfaced regarding his interactions with an inmate. He was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials said detectives developed probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for felony improper sexual activity with a person in custody. Vasquez was arrested Thursday and subsequently resigned from his position. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Doolittle emphasized the agency's commitment to transparency and accountability, stating, "I have spent years investigating public integrity cases and holding people accountable for violating the public's trust, and I will hold employees accountable for their actions. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Individuals in our jail also deserve protection, and any violation of their rights will be met with swift and decisive action."