Montgomery County crime: Vehicle crashes through glass doors to take weapon parts

By
Published  August 21, 2024 8:37pm CDT
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a business to take weapon parts, authorities said. 

Officials stated the incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at ESAD Arms. 

Authorities said a red/maroon Hyundai Sonata, which authorities stated was recently stolen, reversed into the glass doors of the business and shattered the glass. 

Five suspects wearing hoodies and masks entered the building, authorities said. 

Officials said that the suspects did not steal complete weapons, but took weapon parts, specifically all upper receivers. 

No other details have been released by authorities. 