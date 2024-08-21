An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a business to take weapon parts, authorities said.

Officials stated the incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at ESAD Arms.

Authorities said a red/maroon Hyundai Sonata, which authorities stated was recently stolen, reversed into the glass doors of the business and shattered the glass.

Five suspects wearing hoodies and masks entered the building, authorities said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Officials said that the suspects did not steal complete weapons, but took weapon parts, specifically all upper receivers.

No other details have been released by authorities.