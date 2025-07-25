The Brief One man is facing several charges after being arrested for one incident, released, then returned to jail just 30 minutes later, and booked on another charge. It happened on Thursday in Montgomery County, officials said.



One man is facing several charges after being arrested for one incident, released, then returned to jail just 30 minutes later, and booked on another charge.

Montgomery County crime: Suspect arrested, released, then back behind bars 30 minutes later on another charge

It happened on Thursday in Montgomery County, officials said.

According to a release, it all started when Damien Lewis was arrested for public intoxication at 7:50 a.m.

Officials said Lewis checked out of jail around 3:30 p.m.

Then, just 30 minutes later, officials said Lewis was caught trying to break into vehicles at the sheriff's office, including Sheriff Doolittle's vehicle.

Lewis was quickly arrested again, officials said, by the Assistant Chief of Operations Bureau and a Major Crimes Sergeant.

What they're saying:

"Damien now faces a new charge (Burglary of a Vehicle) and earned a shiny new $1,500 bond, with an upgraded room back at the Doolittle Bed & Breakfast — featuring 3 meals a day and a bunk with a view," Montgomery County officials said.