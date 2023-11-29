Montgomery County crime: Man accused of exposing genitals to children, parents at Burlington Coat Factory

One man is facing charges after being accused of exposing himself to children and parents earlier this month at a Montgomery County store.

According to a release from Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden, the incident took place at the Burlington Coat Factory, located at in the Valley Ranch Shopping Center in New Caney.

Officials said a 911 call was received concerning the incident, and within 30 seconds, a deputy assigned to the ‘Safe Shopper’ patrol detail arrived to the location.

Upon arrival, officials said the deputy learned the man, later identified as 23-year-old Vincent Bell of Splendora, was exposing his genitals while walking around the store in the view of adults and children.

Vincent Bell

Bell was taken into custody.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been a witness to this incident to contact the dispatch center at (936) 760-5800 and reference case #23F032169, and ask for a Pct. 4 Deputy.