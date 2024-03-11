Montgomery County crime: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge now under investigation

A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday evening in Oak Ridge.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said it all started when the North Belt Crime Suppression Unit was called out to surveil a suspect, who is believed to be involved in multiple robberies in several counties, including Fort Bend County, Harris County, and possibly others.

Finner said the suspect, who was said to be a Black male, 30 to 40-years-old, went to several locations before arriving at a location located in the 26800 block of North Freeway.

Authorities stated that just before 8:15 p.m., the suspect walked inside a liquor store and committed an aggravated robbery, which was seen by officers.

As the suspect left, the officers conducting surveillance engaged him and tried to get him stopped as he was in his vehicle.

At some point, Finner said, the suspect got out of his vehicle, ran along the sidewalk, and commands were given by officers to drop the gun.

The suspect then ran behind the strip center into a bayou.

That's when, according to Finner, the officers were in fear of their lives and fired at the suspect.

Multiple agencies were involved in the deadly shooting including four officers from the Houston Police Department North Belt Crime Suppression Unit. One sergeant with six years of service, one officer with seven years of service, and two officers with six years of service. A Harris County deputy with eight years of service, who was assigned to the Violent Crime Unit was also involved, along with a Texas DPS Trooper, who was assigned to CIU.

The officers involved will be assigned to administrative duty while an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.