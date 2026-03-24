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Montgomery County crime: Burglary suspect arrested at local autism school

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Published  March 24, 2026 4:23pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A suspect is now behind bars after being arrested at a local autism school on Tuesday morning, according to officials. 
    • 39-year-old Dominick Mazzarella was arrested by authorities after attempting to run from authorities.
    • Mazzarella is facing charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A suspect is now behind bars after being arrested at a local autism school on Tuesday morning, according to officials. 

Montgomery County crime: Suspect arrested following burglary at local autism school 

What we know:

Authorities said at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, an employee of the Thrive Center for Success, located on Dobbin Huffsmith Road, contacted law enforcement after seeing a live surveillance feed of a suspect breaking into the building housing the property's water supply pump. 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 deputies arrived to the location within three minutes. When they arrived, the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Dominick Mazzarella, attempted to flee on foot. 

39-year-old Dominick Mazzarella (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said after they set up a perimeter in the area, they were able to detain Mazzarella. 

Mazzarella was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. 

He faces charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention. 

What they're saying:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting our educational facilities and ensuring that those who seek to disrupt and damage community resources are held accountable."

The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office news release

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