Montgomery County crime: Burglary suspect arrested at local autism school

The Brief A suspect is now behind bars after being arrested at a local autism school on Tuesday morning, according to officials. 39-year-old Dominick Mazzarella was arrested by authorities after attempting to run from authorities. Mazzarella is facing charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention.



A suspect is now behind bars after being arrested at a local autism school on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Montgomery County crime: Suspect arrested following burglary at local autism school

What we know:

Authorities said at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, an employee of the Thrive Center for Success, located on Dobbin Huffsmith Road, contacted law enforcement after seeing a live surveillance feed of a suspect breaking into the building housing the property's water supply pump.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 deputies arrived to the location within three minutes. When they arrived, the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Dominick Mazzarella, attempted to flee on foot.

39-year-old Dominick Mazzarella (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said after they set up a perimeter in the area, they were able to detain Mazzarella.

Mazzarella was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

He faces charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention.

What they're saying:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting our educational facilities and ensuring that those who seek to disrupt and damage community resources are held accountable."