Montgomery County crime: Burglary suspect arrested at local autism school
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A suspect is now behind bars after being arrested at a local autism school on Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Montgomery County crime: Suspect arrested following burglary at local autism school
What we know:
Authorities said at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, an employee of the Thrive Center for Success, located on Dobbin Huffsmith Road, contacted law enforcement after seeing a live surveillance feed of a suspect breaking into the building housing the property's water supply pump.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 deputies arrived to the location within three minutes. When they arrived, the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Dominick Mazzarella, attempted to flee on foot.
39-year-old Dominick Mazzarella (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
Officials said after they set up a perimeter in the area, they were able to detain Mazzarella.
Mazzarella was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.
He faces charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention.
What they're saying:
"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting our educational facilities and ensuring that those who seek to disrupt and damage community resources are held accountable."
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office news release