Montgomery County crime: 2 students arrested for plotting mass casualty attack against Memorial High School

Two students are now in custody after authorities identified them as being in the planning stages of a mass casualty attack against Memorial High School.

Houston high school mass casualty attack thwarted by authorities

What we know:

Officials said the investigation involved authorities including Spring Branch ISD Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

According to a letter sent to Memorial High School staff, Spring Branch ISD police took immediate action on Tuesday after learning about a credible threat that was identified on social media.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the individuals involved included a student from Willis High School as well as a student from Spring Branch ISD. Both students are said to be in custody.

Spring ISD Chief of Police Larry Baimbridge tells FOX News National Correspondent Brooke Taylor that the students are 15 and 16-years-old. He said the students were going to place pipe bombs across Memorial High School and shoot up the students.

The 16-year-old student, who attended the school, was found there about 30 minutes after the threat, Baimbridge told Taylor.

The 16-year-old student is charged with terroristic threat, which is a third degree felony, Taylor reported.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said, "The safety and security of our schools and community remain our highest priority. We understand the concerns this situation may cause for students, parents, and faculty, and we are taking every necessary precaution. Additional security measures have been implemented, and we continue to work closely with school officials and our law enforcement partners to ensure a safe environment.We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. If you see something, say something. This investigation is in the early stages, and we are reviewing all available evidence. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."