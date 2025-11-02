Suspected drunk driver hits Montgomery County fire, tow trucks at unrelated DWI scene, officials say

The Brief Montgomery County medics allegedly saw a driver hit a barrier on Highway 59 early Sunday morning. A second driver reportedly struck a fire truck and a tow truck that were responding to the initial crash. Investigators believe the drivers in both incidents were intoxicated.



Separate investigations are now underway after two suspected DWI crashes in Montgomery County, one of which allegedly involving a driver hitting a fire truck.

Montgomery County: Suspected DWI crashes on Highway 59

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, a county medic unit saw a Chevy pickup hit a barrier at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Fire units, paramedics, and a tow truck were called to the scene. As they waited for law enforcement to arrive, a second vehicle allegedly struck a fire truck and the tow truck at the scene.

Officials say the impacted vehicles had their emergency lights on when the second crash happened.

The tow truck driver was hospitalized for his injuries, but he is expected to recover. No firefighters were hurt.

It's believed that both drivers in these crashes were intoxicated. Authorities are waiting on results of the driver's blood alcohol content to determine whether they'll be charged with DWI and/or DWI Intoxicated Assault.

The county sheriff's office is investigating the initial crash. The crash involving the first responder units is being investigated by the Texas DPS.

The District Attorney's Office is working with both agencies.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Authorities have not specified where on Highway 59 that the crashes reportedly happened.