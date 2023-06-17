Two young people tragically lost their lives after they were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.

Roman Forest Police Chief Stephen Carlisle said the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Parthenon Place and Gladiator Drive in Montgomery County.

SUGGESTED: Missing Texas 13-year-old Leanna Willis found in Missouri, 'she was ready to go home'

Carlisle said the car, a Ford Mustang, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a tree. The car then caught fire and exploded. Neighbors tell us they heard the loud noise from two blocks away.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and their identities have not been released.

Carlisle said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. He also said that the speed limit in the area is 25 miles per hour.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Roman Forest car crash (Photos courtesy of Roman Forest Police Department)

"We believe they were going at a very high rate of speed," Carlisle said.

The crash is still under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP

Carlisle said he wanted to remind people to drive safely, especially during the holiday weekend and as the summer gets busier.

"Nobody wants to prevent anybody from having fun, but drink responsibly," Carlisle said. "Don't get out there after you've been drinking and driving. And if you got a high-speed car, these neighborhood streets are not the place to use it."