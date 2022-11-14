An 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County is expected to cause very heavy delays on Monday morning.

The crash occurred on the Grand Parkway near Birnham Woods Drive.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but one 18-wheeler was left hanging off of the overpass. Another 18-wheeler is flipped over on its side under the overpass.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

Several agencies are at the scene including the South Montgomery County Fire Department, Spring Fire Department, Montgomery County Hospital District and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.