A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident.

41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three years ago. The car was said to have gone through a dead end on FM-1488 and traveled 130 feet into the woods before hitting a tree.

She has spent her time since then recovering from her paralysis and now wants to know why the Conroe Police Department refused to let her see the body camera footage from that night. Handy says she believes she was druggets and possibly sexually assaulted.

"I have to learn how to move certain parts of my body all over again like I’m a baby," Teneille Handy told us. "I have every right to the requests I’ve asked for."

However, the footage was later obtained by Dolcefino Consulting raises questions.

According to reports, the body camera video shows Handy was yanked out of the car by her feet without any visible medical evaluation by Conroe police, even though paramedics were minutes away.

"The body camera video shows Conroe police saw that Handy’s pants were pulled down around her ankles at the accident scene but wrote it off as possible ‘hanky panky’," said Wayne Dolcefino, President of Dolcefino Consulting. "That is so insulting to the victim of this accident."

Dolcefino Consulting released a video report showing the evidence and body camera footage which pieces together some of what happened that night, but Handy wants to know the rest and hold someone responsible.

"The body camera law in Texas needs to be changed, but it is heartless for the Conroe PD to deny this woman the right to know everything about the investigation or lack of investigation done. The taxpayers paid for these damn cameras," Dolcefino said.

Handy also questioned Conroe police's treatment of the driver of the Jeep she was in. Police at the crash noted the vehicle must have been driving very fast to make it so far into the woods.

Reports say the driver admitted to having only one drink that night, but police did not immediately conduct any blood tests. When police got a subpoena for the blood work, the Conroe hospital said they lost the sample. There was no accident reconstruction order because there was no fatality in the accident, officials say.

The video evidence Dolcefino Consulting got is said to show the driver of the Jeep having multiple drinks before getting behind the wheel and lying about how much alcohol she had when questioned by police.

The driver was given a citation for speeding, but no further action was taken, according to reports. "There was really no proper investigation done. So, yeah, I'm angry, infuriated," Handy said.

"I'm ready to move on with my life," she added. "And I can't because it's like they're holding me back from not allowing me the privilege or the right to know what happened to me so I can move forward with my life."

Norma Wiltz has been helping her daughter fight for justice. "I will not stop until we have justice. Justice comes in different ways," said Wiltz.