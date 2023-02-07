Human bone remains found at Sam Houston National Forest in Montgomery Co.
article
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human bone remains were found at the Sam Houston National Forest.
Details are very limited, but authorities said, the discovery was made near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149.
Officials said a Texas Department of Transportation worker made the discovery and contacted authorities.
No other information has been released including the identity, gender, or cause of death.