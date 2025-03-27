Montgomery County: CLEAR Alert canceled for suspect in connection to the kidnapping of his girlfriend

The Brief A CLEAR Alert has been discontinued for David Angel Garcia in connection with the kidnapping of his girlfriend, Anna Giselle Nunez. Officials said Nunez was found safe in Montgomery County. Garcia has been detained and an investigation is underway



UPDATE: The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they have located Anna Nunez safe in Montgomery County.

Garcia has been detained and detectives are currently on scene conducting their investigation.

------------------------

A Clear Alert has been issued for a suspect in connection to the kidnapping of his girlfriend.

What we know:

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, authorities are searching for David Angel Garcia in connection with the kidnapping of his girlfriend, Anna Giselle Nunez.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ David Angel Garcia

Officials said Garcia is driving a bright green Volkswagon Bettle bearing Texas license plate VFY9013.

Photo of suspect vehicle

Authorities said Nunez is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female who currently has bright red hair.

Officials stated she was last seen in the vehicle with Garcia.

Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him or attempt to stop the vehicle.

What you can do:

If you see Garcia, Nunez, or the vehicle, you're asked to contact authorities immediately.