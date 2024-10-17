Montgomery County under burn ban, disaster declaration issued: county judge

Due to a prolonged drought in Montgomery County, with no immediate relief in sight, county judge Mark Keough has issued a disaster declaration, banning outdoor burning of limbs and leaves.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), a widely used tool to predict wildfire potential, currently shows a county-wide average of 693, steadily climbing by more than 4 points per day. In some parts of the county, the index has already surpassed 740, signaling extreme fire danger. The KBDI scale, which ranges from 0 to 800, indicates that the higher the number, the greater the likelihood of severe wildfire conditions.

As a safety precaution, Judge Keough issued a burn ban which is effective until it is terminated. This new restriction is in addition to the existing year-round ban on the burning of household trash in Montgomery County.

Commercial land-clearing operations that use air curtain incinerators are now required to stop burning activities until the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office conducts inspections. Operators must present Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) permits upon request.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide disaster declaration that includes Montgomery County and 142 other Texas counties. The declaration aims to ensure maximum preparedness and resource allocation as the wildfire risk continues to rise across the region.