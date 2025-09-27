Montgomery County fireman gets first-ever award for response in Texas flooding

article

The Brief North Montgomery County Fire presented its first-ever "Chief Challenge Coin." The award went to Lt. Connor Kiyokawa for his service during the deadly July 4th floods. Kiyokawa was part of Texas Task Force 1, which helped with the life-saving rescue efforts.



North Montgomery County Fire has started a new tradition with the first presenting of an award.

The department announced the first presenting of the Office of the Fire Chief Challenge Coin on Saturday.

They say the token is reserved for moments of "true distinction," and is not handed out lightly.

The coin was given to Lt. Connor Kiyokawa. The first-ever recipient of the coin, Kiyokawa was recognized for his service in the Texas Hill Country flooding as part of Task Force 1.

Deadly Texas flooding

The backstory:

In the early hours on July 4, four months worth of rain fell in Central Texas, in an area referred to as "flash flood alley."

The Guadalupe River soon swelled far past its banks, sending a nearly 30-foot wall of water rushing down the floodplains while residents and campers slept.

Summer camps, including Camp Mystic, had cabins built in and near known flood plains. Many people were killed in the floods, and long-lasting efforts to recover missing people enlisted the help of thousands of first responders and volunteers from across the nation.

In the aftermath, questions were raised about warning sirens, emergency preparedness plans, and response times in the towns and camps affected by the disaster. These concerns prompted the new Texas regulations.

New Texas summer camp regulation

Dig deeper:

House Bill 1, which has been deemed "Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act," requires an online list of licensed youth camps, an emergency plan for different scenarios that staff are trained on.

Senate Bill 1 prohibits the licensing of youth camps that have cabins in floodplains.

Senate Bill 3 requires outdoor warning sirens in areas prone to flooding.