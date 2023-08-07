The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 46-year-old woman, who was last seen almost a month ago.

Officials are looking for Erica Ives.

Ives is described as being 5'8" tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Ives was last seen on July 10 while picking up clothes at Broadway Avenue in Conroe.

Officials stated Ives is known to stay at different residences and does not have a cell phone or vehicle at this time.

If you have any information on Ives' whereabouts, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3 and refer to case #23A223232.