Montgomery County authorities searching for burglary suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance photos of a suspect accused of breaking into a business last month.

Authorities said they were called out to the 25000 block of I-45 North in Spring in reference to a burglary of a building.

Officials said the suspect, who is described as a Black male with a mustache, goatee, and dreadlocks, forced entry into the building and stole money from the cash register, along with a cell phone.

If you know who this man is contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case #23A348911.