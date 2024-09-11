Montgomery County authorities searching for 13-year-old Josiah Brown

The Source Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Josiah Brown If you've seen him, contact the Montgomery County Constable's Office Precinct 3 Deputy Diaz-Jackson at (281) 364-4211 or (936) 760-5800, option 3 after 5 p.m.



The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office needs your help locating a missing teen.

Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Josiah Brown.

Josiah Brown

Officials said Josiah was last seen on Tuesday at his home in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision wearing a white muscle shirt, black basketball shorts, black slides, and red Jordan backpack.

Josiah is described as a being 5'6" to 5'7" tall, 125 pounds, dark complexion, with brown eyes and black hair.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Anyone with information on where Josiah is can contact the Montgomery County Constable's Office Precinct 3 Deputy Diaz-Jackson at (281) 364-4211 or (936) 760-5800, option 3 after 5 p.m.