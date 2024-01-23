Montgomery County authorities investigating allegations of animal cruelty at Calico Dairy Farm

Montgomery County authorities say they are investigating following allegations of animal cruelty at Calico Dairy Farm in Conroe.

According to a release, Livestock Specialists with the sheriff's office initiated an investigation in December 2023 in response to distressing images of livestock in poor conditions that were shared on social media.

SUGGESTED: Houston weather: Flood threat continues with severe storm threat increasing

Officials said they have diligently conducted several follow-up investigations at the farm, including on Tuesday.

Officials stated, "It is important to note that many of the photos currently circulating on social media are old photographs that have resurfaced. While the pictures are disturbing, our investigation has revealed that all the injuries seen in the photos were being treated by a licensed veterinarian prior to arrival of law enforcement."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The release stated that an active animal cruelty investigation is underway. They said as part of their efforts, they have partnered with the Texas Animal Health Commission, which has regulatory jurisdiction, to investigate the conditions inside the dairy barn, particularly concerning products intended for human consumption.

Officials added, "We fully understand the emotions that arise when confronted with reports of neglected animals, and we want to emphasize that we take all animal cruelty reports very seriously. We kindly remind everyone that posting pictures on social media is not a sufficient means of reporting criminal activity to law enforcement."

If you witness any potential animal cruelty within Montgomery County, you're urged to contact law enforcement at (936) 760-5800.