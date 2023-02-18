article

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter (MCAS) is asking the public for help getting dogs out of the shelter.

MCAS is asking for the community's help from adopters, fosters, and rescue partners to take in a pet. The shelter says all pet adoption fees are reduced to $10 for National Love Your Pet Day which falls on Monday.

The shelter announced they were over capacity and dogs are having to be housed with two each in a kennel and more pets coming in daily.

All adoptable pets will be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered, the shelter says.

The animal shelter is encouraging everyone to foster an animal or also join their volunteer team as daily dog walkers are always needed.

Animal welfare across the country is in a tough spot and many shelters are faced with challenges regarding animal capacity and staff.

Visit the Montgomery County Animal Shelter website to learn more.