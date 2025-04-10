Montgomery County: 16-year-old among two arrested in deadly Cleveland shooting, officials say

The Brief The shooting happened last Friday night on Angus Court. Gavin Woodyard, 19, died at the scene, and another 19-year-old was injured. A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old are in custody. Anyone with more information can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (936-760-5876) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-392-7867).



A juvenile suspect is one of two people in custody for a deadly shooting that happened in the Cleveland area on Friday.

Suspects arrested

What we know:

On Thursday, Montgomery County officials announced the arrest of 19-year-old Alfredo Alfaro and a 16-year-old male.

According to the county sheriff's office, the two suspects were arrested on Thursday morning while officials were executing a search warrant. The MCSO Homeland Security Command and SWAT were involved in the arrest.

What we don't know:

The juvenile suspect has not been identified at this time.

Angus Court shooting

The backstory:

According to the county sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to Angus Court shortly before 8:30 p.m. last Friday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Gavin Woodyard and a 19-year-old female who had been shot.

Woodyard was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The female victim has not been identified, and her condition was not mentioned in the initial report of the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Detectives are looking for more evidence in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call one of the following agencies and mention case number 25A099744.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit: 936-760-5876

Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-STOP (7867)